Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Wynn (shoulder) will not participate in May's Organized Team Activites nor June's mandatory minicamp, Zack Cox of New England Sports Network reports.
Wynn played through a shoulder injury during his senior season at Georgia in 2017 before undergoing corrective surgery in the offseason. He's expected to be ready to go when training camp rolls around in late July.
