Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Running at full speed
Wynn is running at full speed and expected to be ready for training camp, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Wynn missed the entire 2018 season due to an Achilles injury, but looks on track to be ready to go for Week 1. It should be noted he was spotted at practice working out at guard, as opposed to his usual tackle position. However, it is likely too early to read into anything. Still he looks on track to be healthy for Week 1 barring any setbacks.
