Wynn (back) said Friday that he'll play in Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Wynn was limited at practice Thursday, but it appears he'll be full go for Week 1. For the first time since his rookie season, the 26-year-old offensive tackle worked on the right side of the line during training camp opposite of recently re-signed Trent Brown. While nothing is official yet, it appears like those will be Patriots' two starting tackles to begin 2022.