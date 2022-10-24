site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
RotoWire Staff
Oct 24, 2022
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago.
Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
