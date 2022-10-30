site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-isaiah-wynn-suiting-up-sunday-522840 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wynn (shoulder) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Wynn practiced in a limited fashion all week after missing the team's Week 7 loss to the Bears. The fifth-year-pro should resume starting at right tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read