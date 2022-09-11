site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-isaiah-wynn-suiting-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wynn (back) is active Sunday against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official team site reports.
Wynn was limited in practice earlier in the week, but said he'd be ready to go Sunday. He was right. The 26-year-old is expected to start at right tackle against Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read