site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-isaiah-wynn-will-not-return-526096 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Will not return
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2022
at
2:57 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wynn (foot) will not return Sunday against the Jets.
Wynn left Sunday's game in the first half and was considered questionable to return. However, Wynn will not be able to make it back and Trent Brown will continue filling in for him at offensive tackle.
More News
4M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
45M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read