Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wynn (hip) will play Sunday against the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Wynn left last Sunday against the Jaguars early with the injury. However, a week later he feels good enough to suit up Sunday. He should play his usual role, as starting left tackle.
