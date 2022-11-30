site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Won't play vs. Buffalo
Wynn (foot) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus the Bills.
Wynn will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a foot injury he sustained in Week 11 versus the Jets. Trent Brown should continue to fill in at left guard for as long as Wynn remains out.
