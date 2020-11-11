Jackson posted a solo tackle, two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jets.

Jackson has been a hawk since the Week 5 bye, picking off the opposing quarterback in four straight games to reach a league high of five interceptions. That matches last year's total in the category, and his 10 pass breakups do as well. The 24-year-old cornerback's work in coverage has been excellent as well, allowing a 61.9 passer rating when targeted. He's on an upward trajectory, and Jackson could be due for a payday before he becomes a free agent in March.