Jackson had one pass defensed and an interception during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.

Jackson has now recorded a pick in five consecutive games, a feat which Zack Cox of NESN.com reports has earned him a nod on the Pro Bowl ballot. The 24-year-old has also parlayed his way into an every-down defensive role over the last three weeks, and he leagues the lead with six interceptions on the year. He's solidified himself as a reliable playmaker in New England's secondary.