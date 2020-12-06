site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' J.C. Jackson: Ready for Week 13
Dec 6, 2020
Jackson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Jackson received the questionable tag after suffering the injury last week, but he won't be forced to sit out Sunday's contest. The 25-year-old should take up his usual starting post at cornerback for New England.
