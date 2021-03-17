The Patriots placed a second-round tender on Jackson on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots struck gold with the undrafted cornerback, and now they're making a commitment to keep him around. In his third NFL season, Jackson played 16 games in 2020 with 11 starts, allowing a 66.5 passer rating in coverage and finishing second in the league with nine interceptions. Other teams will likely still be interested in Jackson despite the second-round pick they'd forfeit by signing him, but the Patriots have the right to match any offer sent his way.