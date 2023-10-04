The Patriots acquired Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Chargers on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson will be kicking off his second stint in New England, where he began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He emerged as one of the game's top cornerbacks during his time with the Patriots, recording 25 interceptions in four seasons before bolting for Los Angeles in free agency following the season on a five-year, $82.5 million deal. He never appeared to be a good fit with the Chargers, however, as he missed extensive time with a ruptured patellar tendon in 2022 and struggled in coverage in the first two games of 2023 before being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Since Jackson's deal contains no guaranteed money beyond this season, the Patriots won't take on much risk by bringing him aboard, and the return to a familiar scheme could help rejuvenate the 27-year-old. Jackson may even be a candidate to move into a starting role right away with rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez expected to miss multiple weeks with a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder.