Jackson has signed his second-round contract tender with the Patriots, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Howe notes that by signing his tender, the cornerback can no longer sign an offer sheet with another team, but Jackson could be in store for a big payday next year. The 25-year-old, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018, has emerged both as a key member of his team's secondary and as an IDP option. Jackson logged 40 tackles and nine picks in 16 games last season.