Play

Jackson had two tackles (one solo), two interceptions and blocked a punt in Sunday's win at Buffalo.

Even on special teams the 23-year-old managed to find the ball, and his blocked punt was recovered for a touchdown by teammate Matthew Slater. Jackson played only 43 defensive snaps (fourth among New England CBs), but he still managed to have a profound impact on Sunday's contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories