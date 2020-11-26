Taylor (quad) did not participate during the Patriots' practice session Thursday.
Taylor was held out of action Week 11 against the Texans because of an undisclosed issue, and he's gone without a game appearance since Week 3. An illness had been beleaguering Taylor in recent weeks, but now he's dealing with an injury of another variety as a Sunday matchup against the Cardinals approaches. With Rex Burkhead potentially having suffered a torn ACL during last Sunday's loss to the Texans, Taylor could be in line for increased opportunities down the stretch if able to get healthy.