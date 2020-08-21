Patriots' running backs coach Ivan Fears has noted that that Taylor reminds him of Dion Lewis, Phil Perry of NBC Boston reports.

The most obvious reason for the comparison is that Taylor is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, while Lewis -- who enjoyed some success with the Patriots a few seasons back -- checks in at 5-foot-8, 195 pounds. Like Lewis, Taylor is quick and has some pass-catching skills, so it's possible that the UDFA out of the University of Arizona could earn a spot on the team's regular-season roster or practice squad. It would take several breaks in his favor, however, to make a fantasy impact as a rookie.