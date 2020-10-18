site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' J.J. Taylor: Inactive for Week 6
Taylor is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With fellow running back Sony Michel (quad/illness) unavailable, the Patriots' Week 6 backfield duties will be handled by Damien Harris, James White and Rex Burkhead.
