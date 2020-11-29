site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' J.J. Taylor: Inactive Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
Taylor (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The 22-year-old was considered questionable with the quad injury and won't be available for Sunday's contest. Taylor hasn't seen game action since Week 3, though he's mostly been inactive as a coaching decision.
