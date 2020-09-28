Taylor was on the field for 15 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders, logging a team-high 11 carries for 43 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor, who didn't catch his only passing target in the contest, isn't going to lead the team in carries too often, but a run-heavy game plan, coupled with the absence of James White (personal), afforded Taylor an opportunity to see added touches in Week 3. Meanwhile, Sony Michel rushed for 117 yards on nine carries and Rex Burkhead turned his six carries into 49 yards and a pair of rushing scores. With Damien Harris (finger) possibly back this week, Taylor's role this coming Sunday against the Chiefs may not be a big one.