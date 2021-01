Taylor finished the 2020 season with 23 carries for 110 yards and a TD and one catch for four yards on two targets in six games.

Taylor, who the Patriots signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona, saw limited opportunities as a rookie, but the 5-foot-6, 185-pounder could see an increased change-of-pace role in 2021, depending on the team's offseason approach to the running back position. With that in mind, both James White and Rex Burkhead are eligible for free agency.