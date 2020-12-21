Taylor carried once for two yards in Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.

With Damien Harris (ankle) inactive for the contest, Taylor had a chance to see his first game action since Week 3, en route to logging five snaps on offense. Though he's firmly behind Harris, Sony Michel and James White on the Patriots' RB depth chart, it's possible that Taylor could see some extra touches over the team's last two games, with New England having been eliminated from the playoffs as a result of Sunday's loss.