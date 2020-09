Taylor was on the field for nine of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Taylor carried four times for 28 yards and caught his only target for four yards. Though it's encouraging to see Taylor get a handful of touches in his NFL debut, he's still behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead in the Patriots' running back pecking order.