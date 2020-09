Taylor saw just one snap on offense in Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Seahawks, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

That came in the third quarter of the contest, when Taylor lost a yard on his sole carry of the evening. The rookie also returned three kickoffs for 69 yards. Taylor remains behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead in the Patriots' running back pecking order and is off the fantasy radar for now.