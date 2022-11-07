Taylor rushed the ball 10 times for nine yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts. He added one reception for eight yards.

Taylor mixed in behind Rhamondre Stevenson throughout the game, though half of his carries came in the fourth quarter when the Patriots were up multiple scores. He wasn't impressive with his opportunity, as his longest rush went for only five yards and he averaged under one yard per carry. Taylor was signed to the active roster prior to Sunday's game, but he will likely be relegated primarily to special-teams duties in Week 11 -- New England has a Week 10 bye -- assuming Damien Harris (illness) can return.