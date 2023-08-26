Taylor had one carry for three yards and one catch for 10 yards in Friday's 23-7 preseason loss to the Titans.

Taylor made a brief appearance in the first quarter, while second-year pros Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong both got extensive playing time. Chad Graff of The Athletic notes that Harris and Strong started the summer ahead of Taylor on the depth chart but may not have maintained that position. With Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott both locks to make the 53-man roster, the Patriots probably have only one or two RB spots left and will now have to choose between Taylor, Harris, Strong and Ty Montgomery (leg).