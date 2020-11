Taylor (quadriceps) is questionable for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor's status has fluctuated throughout the week, as he was cleared of an undisclosed injury that held him out of the Week 11 matchup with Texans. However, he reappeared on the injury report Thursday and did not practice. He upgraded to limited participation on Friday, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday.