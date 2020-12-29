Taylor carried six times for 38 yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.
With Damien Harris (ankle) inactive, Taylor logged 16 of a possible 50 snaps on offense Monday, while working behind Sony Michel and pass-catching back James White. Taylor's 28-yard run in the second quarter of the contest was one of the few bright spots for New England's offense Monday, but it remains to seen how much he'll be involved in the team's season finale, especially if Harris returns to the backfield mix in Week 17.