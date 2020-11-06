Taylor (illness) is not practicing Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor, who has been a healthy scratch for New England since Week 3, has now missed back-to-back practices due to illness. Even if he's able to retake the practice field prior to Monday's game against the Jets, it seems probable that Taylor will once again be left out of the main offensive gameplan.
