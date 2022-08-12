Taylor rushed five times for 16 yards and caught his only target for 11 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants.

Taylor got the start at running back ahead of rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong with both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson getting the night off, but he didn't do much with the opportunity, rushing for just 3.2 yards per carry. Strong averaged a more robust 4.2 yards on his six attempts, while Harris was the only one of the three to score a touchdown. Even with James White no longer in the mix after announcing his retirement, Taylor could find himself on the outside looking in when final cuts come around if he allows both rookies to outplay him, so he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance when New England continues preseason play Aug. 19 against the Panthers.