Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots on Tuesday.
Taylor has spent all three seasons of his NFL career with New England, though he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster this regular season. As a result, the 25-year-old recorded a career-low 10 carries in 2022 while appearing in fewer than five games for the first time in his career. Taylor will now look to compete for a roster spot among the Patriots' crowded running backs corps heading into the 2023 campaign.