Taylor (quadricep) is active heading into Monday night's game against Buffalo.
Taylor was considered questionable coming into the divisional tilt after being kept to limited participation throughout the preceding practice week. An appearance against the Bills would represent a second in as many weeks for the 22-year-old, and a fifth total game appearance this season. Taylor, an Arizona product, saw his highest level of offensive involvement Week 3 against the Raiders when he registered 43 yards on 11 carries. He may not garner so many opportunities against the Bills, with both Sony Michel and James White active for the AFC East showdown.
