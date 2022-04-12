Peppers said he has not had any setbacks in his recovery from a torn ACL and is expected to be ready by the start of training camp, Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe reports.

Peppers, who suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee last October, will be nine months out from his initial injury by the start of training camp in late July, which is on the low end for recoveries from ACL injuries of this nature. Pepper signed with New England on March 29 and will reunite with former Giants head coach Joe Judge, who is now an assistant with New England. The Patriots already have a deep core of safeties, but Peppers could contribute immediately as the primary punt returner after Gunner Olszewski, New England's main punt return man last season, signed with Pittsburgh in March.