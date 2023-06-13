Peppers (ankle) was spotted working with the starting defense during 11-on-11 drills and returning punts throughout New England's mandatory minicamp, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The 2017 first-round pick injured his ankle in the Patriots' 2022 season finale, but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. Peppers has spent time with the Browns, Giants and Patriots, totaling 393 tackles, 25 pass break ups and four interceptions in his six year NFL career. With the retirement of former free safety Devin McCourty, the veteran safety will most likely get a chance to start in New England after playing a depth role last season.