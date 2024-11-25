Peppers was removed from the league's commissioner exempt list Monday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
The league is still investigating the issue that led to Peppers being arrested in early October and landed him on the list, but for now, at least, he can practice and play for the Patriots again.
