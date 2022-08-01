Peppers (knee) is practicing Monday, indicating that he has been removed from the active/PUP list, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Peppers is recovering from ACL surgery, so taking the filed in practice is a major step in the right direction for the safety. He should provide depth in New England's secondary, but Peppers is unlikely to unseat starters Kyle Dugger or Devin McCourty.
