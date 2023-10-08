Peppers is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Tennessee because of an illness.
Peppers started the contest before exiting in the second half. He tallied three tackles (two solo) prior to his departure. With the Patriots down big late in the contest, it wouldn't be surprising if Peppers were held out for the remainder of the game.
