Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official website reports.
Peppers' absence will mark his second straight. With Kyle Dugger (illness), Myles Bryant (chest), Shaun Wade (hip) and Jonathan Jones (knee) all questionable, New England's secondary has the potential to be very thin in depth. Jalen Mills is the likely candidate to replace Peppers at free safety.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Still absent from practice•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Set to miss first game of 2023•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Snags interception in win•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Registers first sack of 2023•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Nine tackles, INT in victory•