Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official website reports.

Peppers' absence will mark his second straight. With Kyle Dugger (illness), Myles Bryant (chest), Shaun Wade (hip) and Jonathan Jones (knee) all questionable, New England's secondary has the potential to be very thin in depth. Jalen Mills is the likely candidate to replace Peppers at free safety.