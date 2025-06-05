Peppers (hamstring) is participating during OTAs, Eric J. Adler of the Patriots' official site reports.

Peppers ended last season on New England's injured reserve list with a hamstring issue, but he seems to be back in good shape with offseason workouts now underway. The Patriots did add competition for snaps during the draft in the form of fourth-rounder Craig Woodson, but Peppers will likely start at safety next to Kyle Dugger (ankle) in 2025.