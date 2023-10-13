Peppers is not listed on New England's injury report ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas.
Peppers exited during the second half of New England's loss versus New Orleans in Week 5 due to an illness, but it seems he's back to full strength for Week 6. He should start at free safety Sunday.
