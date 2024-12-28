Share Video

Link copied!

Peppers (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Chargers.

Peppers missed last week's game against the Bills due to a hamstring injury and was subsequently limited in practice all week. He has not been able to get medically cleared, and will be sidelined again as a result. In his absence, Dell Pettus and Marte Mapu are candidates to fill in at free safety.

More News