Peppers (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's outing against Buffalo.
Peppers was added to the injury report on Friday and will now miss his ninth outing of the season, though it is with a different injury than before. Dell Pettus or Marte Mapu will now likely get the start at safety for the Patriots.
