Peppers logged eight tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.

Peppers finished with a team high in tackles as he played a season-high 40 defensive snaps Sunday. The 27-year-old has seen consistent usage as the third safety in the Patriots' secondary, though he saw increased run alongside Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty with Kyle Dugger (ankle) out. Peppers has now totaled 28 tackles (18 solo) and a fumble recovery while playing 183 of his 290 total snaps on defense this season.