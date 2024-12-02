Peppers recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 25-24 loss versus the Colts.
Peppers returned from an eight-game absence in Week 13 and picked up right where he left off, playing all 58 of New England's defensive snaps and tallying a season-high tackle total. He'll be on the IDP radar for the fantasy playoffs following the Patriots' bye in Week 14.
