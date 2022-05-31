Peppers is not quite practicing at full strength as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Peppers said in April that he expected to be ready to go by the start of training camp, which would make his recovery from the injury he suffered in October of 2021 a brisk one. There's nothing to suggest Peppers has been knocked off track in the rehab process, so he should be able to contribute for New England in the defensive backfield and on special teams by Week 1.