Peppers (knee) is questionable to play against the Colts on Sunday.
Peppers was removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, and he's been limited in practice all week due to a knee injury. His status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Patriots release their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In the four games prior to his suspension, Peppers logged 23 tackles (11 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception).
