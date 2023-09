Peppers had seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Peppers played a pivotal role for the Patriots' secondary in limiting Zach Wilson to just 157 yards on 18 of 36 passing. Peppers is on pace to surpass the 60 tackles he had last season and will continue to be a key piece for the Patriots' pass defense as they go on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cowboys.