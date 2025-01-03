Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Peppers missed eight contests on the commissioner's exempt list earlier in the season and will now miss the final three games with a hamstring injury. The veteran safety appeared in just six games this season, logging 40 tackles (20 solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception. Peppers signed a three-year, $24 million extension through 2027 back in July.