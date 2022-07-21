Peppers (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Patriots on Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers will have to be activated off this injury list before he is allowed to practice in New England's upcoming training camp. The dynamic defensive back played only six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in October. Peppers was a limited participant in the Patriots' voluntary OTAs in May, and he may need more time to fully recover before competing for a safety spot behind starters Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty.